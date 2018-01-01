Sapatilhas de basquetebol

9 Artigos

Ordenar por



(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Sapatilhas de basquetebol Júnior

120 €
1 Cor

LeBron Soldier XII

Sapatilhas de basquetebol Júnior

110 €
2 Cores

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Sapatilhas de basquetebol Júnior

90 €
5 Cores

PG 2

Sapatilhas de basquetebol Júnior

85 €
1 Cor

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Sapatilhas (de basquetebol) Júnior

65 €
2 Cores


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Sapatilhas de basquetebol Júnior

50 €
1 Cor


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Sapatilhas de basquetebol para criança

45 €
2 Cores


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Sapatilhas de basquetebol Júnior

140 € 97,97 €
1 Cor

Jordan Flight Legend

Sapatilhas Júnior

80 € 55,97 €
2 Cores

SAPATILHAS DE BASQUETEBOL PARA CRIANÇA

As sapatilhas de basquetebol Nike para criança foram concebidas para ajudar a proteger os teus pés contra impactos e para te proporcionar suporte ultraleve. Apresentam uma construção Hyperfuse, Flywire, amortecimento Lunarlon e outras tecnologias inovadoras que te proporcionam conforto, amortecimento, estabilidade e durabilidade. Compra sapatilhas de basquetebol para homem e mulher.

 

Personaliza as tuas sapatilhas de basquetebol com o NIKEiD >> 