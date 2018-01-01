BASKETBALL SHOES

9 Items

Sort By



(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

120 €
1 Colour

LeBron Soldier XII

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

110 €
2 Colours

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

90 €
5 Colours

PG 2

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

85 €
1 Colour

Nike Air Max Infuriate II

Older Kids' (Basketball) Shoe

65 €
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

50 €
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe

45 €
2 Colours


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

140 € 97,97 €
1 Colour

Jordan Flight Legend

Older Kids' Shoe

80 € 55,97 €
2 Colours