{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>girls>clothing","pageCount":46,"searchList2":"gated:gender:girls|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":548,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"adef6d85-5dbf-4f26-91a5-21eba469511e","title":"MIX AND MATCH","subtitle":"Iconic 90s-inspired styles let you do you.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/sr3cdlqze7mqkg4eyolh/mix-and-match.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"button","actionText":"SHOP NOW","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/pw/kids-90s-inspired/1meZ143s?intpromo=PW-DUAL:P2:SU18:YA:SHOPCOLLECTION:IWCHERITAGE","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12172717","12308086","12302727","12101448","12101595","11274249","11807677","12172968","12324522","11200934","12027584","12105486"],"name":"Girls' Clothes. Nike.com PT.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Girls","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10004","facetValueName":"Girls","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
GIRLS' CLOTHING
548 Items
MIX AND MATCH
Iconic 90s-inspired styles let you do you.