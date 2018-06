FIND YOUR FAST EVEN FASTER

FINDING FAST

By now you’ve experimented with going fast. The next run will take it up a notch. Here are some tips to help you find your fast even faster.

FINDING YOUR PACE

During speed work, you should push yourself to a point where you are a little uncomfortable. During other runs, you should be able to talk (and breathe!). The correct pace is challenging, but always sustainable.

FINISH FASTER THAN YOU STARTED

Practice running negative splits—this means running the second half of your run faster than the first. It may take some time to learn about your body in order to do this right, but nothing feels better than flying along at the end of your run.

OWN YOUR OWN FAST

Don’t compare yourself to others. The goal of each run is to be better at the end than you were at the beginning. Focus on what you need to do to become a more elite version of yourself and you will find your own fast.

PREP FOR YOUR NEXT SPEED RUN

Think of your favorite track and field star. Imagine you’re that person. Now imagine you’re that person running a race. In the Olympics. What they feel on that greatest stage is what you are feeling during the Speed Run. The only difference between you and your favorite runner is the time on the clock. You are both elite.