{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>nikelab","pageCount":6,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|gated:brand:nikelab","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":63,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12132984","12132986","12132848","12132909","12133047","12132966","12133769","12132856","11985349","11995058","12132979","12132908"],"name":"NikeLab Ropa. Nike.com PR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}