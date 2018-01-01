{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>clothing","pageCount":38,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":448,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"dfa0bad9-bcbd-41db-8000-34a4f430c7fc","title":"TOPS INSTACOOL","subtitle":"","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/pjf1vrssodfx2mujl0gc/tops-instacool.gif","altText":"","actionType":"link","actionText":"Comprar ahora","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/gb/en_gb/pw/instacool/14hx","colorTheme":"dark","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12103761","12122541","12102009","12102998","12309449","12103755","12039812","12309448","12309511","12122518","12101851","12104249"],"name":"Niños Ropa. Nike.com PR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Niños Ropa
448 Productos
TOPS INSTACOOL
Comprar ahora
VESTIMENTA PARA NIÑO
Equípate para la próxima temporada o encuentra algo para usar todos los días con la vestimenta para niño de Nike. Compra una variedad de estilos, como camisetas, shorts, pantalones para niño, y mucho más. Muchos de nuestros estilos de rendimiento cuentan con tecnología Dri-FIT que absorbe el sudor para mantenerte cómodo y seco. Compra nuestra selección de calzado para niños o explora toda la vestimenta para niños de Nike y encuentra la combinación con el calzado perfecto.