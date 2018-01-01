{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>clothing>basketball","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|search collection:clothing|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":4,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11200920","10266339","10266323","12102353"],"name":"Niños Básquetbol Ropa. Nike.com PR.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Niños Básquetbol Ropa
4 Productos
VESTIMENTA DE BÁSQUETBOL PARA NIÑO
Maneja la pelota con estilo con la vestimenta de básquetbol para niño de Nike que cuenta con tecnología Dri-FIT, que absorbe el sudor del cuerpo y te mantiene seco y cómodo. Compra nuestra selección de camisetas de tirantes, playeras y shorts de básquetbol para niño, o explora nuestra selección de vestimenta de básquetbol para niña. Completa tu estilo con el calzado y el equipo de básquetbol para niño de Nike.