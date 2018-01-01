Calzado

Jordan Fly Lockdown

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$85
5 Colores

Air Jordan XXXII Low

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$120
1 Color

LeBron Soldier XII

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$110
2 Colores

Jordan Flight Legend

Calzado para niños talla grande

$85
1 Color

PG 2

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$90
1 Color


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$140
1 Color

Nike Air Max Infuriate IINike Air Max Infuriate II

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$70
2 Colores


(6)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla pequeña

$55
2 Colores


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$60
1 Color


(1)

Air Jordan XXXI Low

Calzado de básquetbol para niños talla grande

$120
1 Color

CALZADO DE BÁSQUETBOL PARA NIÑOS

El calzado de básquetbol para niños de Nike está diseñado para proteger el pie contra impactos y brindar un soporte muy ligero. Cuenta con confección Hyperfuse, Flywire, amortiguación Lunarlon y otras tecnologías innovadoras para ofrecer comodidad, amortiguación, estabilidad y durabilidad. Compra calzado de básquetbol para hombre y mujer.

 

