{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>dri-fit","pageCount":78,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|collections:dri-fit","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":931,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12038277","12102282","12038279","12038274","12038148","12038157","11929197","11963489","11813749","11963187","11997245","12100724"],"name":"Mężczyźni Dri-FIT Odzież. Nike.com PL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Clothing Technologies","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"30481","facetValueName":"Dri-FIT","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
MĘSKA KOLEKCJA DRI-FIT KNIT
931 Produkty