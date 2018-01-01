{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>running","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":153,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12181320","12127180","12243442","12108480","12108356","12109404","11961537","12243507","12108501","11925541","12242184","12113994"],"name":"Damska Odzież Do Biegania. Nike.com PL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
Jeśli chcesz skompletować strój na maraton, odwiedź stronę z damskimi akcesoriami do maratonów. Oprócz butów stworzonych z myślą o pokonywaniu długich dystansów znajdziesz tam również koszulki, kurtki, spodenki i legginsy do biegania, które dzięki technologiom AeroLoft, AeroSwift i Dri-FIT zapewniają komfort i stylowy wygląd przez dłuższy czas.
ODZIEŻ DO BIEGANIA
153 Produkty
DAMSKA ODZIEŻ DO BIEGANIA
Jeśli chcesz skompletować strój na maraton, odwiedź stronę z damskimi akcesoriami do maratonów. Oprócz butów stworzonych z myślą o pokonywaniu długich dystansów znajdziesz tam również koszulki, kurtki, spodenki i legginsy do biegania, które dzięki technologiom AeroLoft, AeroSwift i Dri-FIT zapewniają komfort i stylowy wygląd przez dłuższy czas.