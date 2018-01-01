CHŁOPCY − PRODUKTY

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>boys>clothing>basketball","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"gated:gender:boys|search collection:clothing|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":37,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12204625","12414027","12273603","12384252","12414019","12105990","12094233","12039973","11874810","11874864","12039950","12094229"],"name":"Chłopcy Koszykówka Odzież. Nike.com PL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10003","facetValueName":"Boys","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
UBRANIA DO KOSZYKÓWKI DLA CHŁOPCÓW
Zachowaj stylowy wygląd podczas gry dzięki chłopięcym ubraniom Nike do koszykówki, wyposażonym w technologię Dri-FIT, która odprowadza wilgoć ze skóry, zapewniając suchość i wygodę. Kup chłopięce koszulki bez rękawów, T-shirty i spodenki do koszykówki lub poznaj naszą kolekcję dziewczęcych ubrań do koszykówki. Uzupełnij swoją stylizację o chłopięce akcesoria i buty Nike do koszykówki.