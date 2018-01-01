Hoodies & Sweatshirts

39 Items

Sort By

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Older Boys' Hoodie

$50
4 Colours

Nike Brushed Fleece Full-Zip

Older Boys' Hoodie

$55
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

$125
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

$95
4 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

$105
1 Colour

Hurley Burn Baby

Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

$79.99
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

$75
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

$95
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie

$75
6 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie

$70
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Therma

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Training Hoodie

$75
4 Colours

Chelsea FC

Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie

$80
1 Colour

KIDS' HOODIES & SWEATSHIRTS

Face the cold weather with Nike kids' hoodies and sweatshirts. Our selection includes a number of styles and colours to help you work out or relax. Innovative features are designed to help you stay warm and comfortable in the elements. Nike kids' hoodies are available for both boys and girls.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>