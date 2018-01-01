Herre Tennis Klær

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>tennis","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:tennis","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":39,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12101065","12101203","12101213","12101141","12101201","12099365","12137659","12101152","12101062","12101164","12137717","12171526"],"name":"Tennisklær for herre. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
For deg som lever og ånder tennis. Nike-tennisklær for herre er laget for optimal mobilitet og komfort. Handle fra vårt utvalg av tennisklær for herre, som tennisshorts, -skjorter og -bukser. Gjør stilen din komplett med tennissko og -utstyr for herre.
Herre Tennis Klær
39 Varer
TENNISKLÆR OG -UTSTYR FOR HERRE
For deg som lever og ånder tennis. Nike-tennisklær for herre er laget for optimal mobilitet og komfort. Handle fra vårt utvalg av tennisklær for herre, som tennisshorts, -skjorter og -bukser. Gjør stilen din komplett med tennissko og -utstyr for herre.