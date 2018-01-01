{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids","pageCount":21,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":248,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12452438","12470551","12475148","12470552","12351782","12447843","12357180","12473587","12450445","12473630","12376913","12351862"],"name":"Barnesko. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
SKO & TRENINGSSKO FOR BARN
Enten det er til bruk på eller utenfor banen, kommer du til å finne et par Nike-sko for barn som passer perfekt. Vi tilbyr en rekke stiler for fotball, løping, basketball med mer. Høye sko er flott for kaldt vær, mens sandaler bidrar til å holde deg avslappet på en solfylt dag. Finn Nike-sko for barn for både gutt og jente. Se alle Nikes klær og sko for barn.