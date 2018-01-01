Jakker & vester

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>jackets and vests>kids","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"jackets and vests:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":40,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11113727","12358491","12445356","12136608","12373215","12260714","12136606","12373216","12358530","12460391","12138556","12102132"],"name":"Jakker & frakker for barn. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
JAKKER & FRAKKER FOR BARN
Tross det kalde været med Nikes jakker og vester for barn. Handle stiler med ulike tykkelser for bruk både på og utenfor banen. Utvalget vårt har egenskaper som bidrar til å holde deg varm og komfortabel i vind og regn. Nikes jakker for barn finnes for både gutt og jente. Se alle Nikes klær og sko for barn.