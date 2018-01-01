Hettegensere & overtrekksgensere

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>hoodies and pullovers>kids","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"hoodies and pullovers:|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":40,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10067526","10068215","12227693","12292980","12260637","12610417","12448437","12404473","12227671","12507612","12492383","12293011"],"name":"Hettegensere & treningsgensere for barn. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
HETTEGENSERE & TRENINGSGENSERE FOR BARN
Gå det kalde været i møte med Nikes hettegensere og treningsgensere for barn. Utvalget vårt omfatter en rekke stiler og farger som hjelper deg med å trene eller slappe av. Nyskapende funksjoner har blitt utformet for å holde deg varm og komfortabel i vær og vind. Nikes hettegensere for barn finnes for både gutt og jente.