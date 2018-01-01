{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>air max","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":21,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12494190","12494253","12566370","12482978","12481018","12483140","12480990","12018168","12031628","12018376","12031593","12548623"],"name":"Custom Air Max Shoes. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Add your own twist to the flexibility and cushioning of Nike Air Max; customise Air Max Shoes with NIKEiD. Choose from a number of styles, colours and sizes available for men, women and kids. Personalise a classic Nike shoe that has withstood the test of time. Put your own personal style on other Air Max shoes including, Air Max 1, Air Max 90 and more.
CUSTOM AIR MAX SHOES
Add your own twist to the flexibility and cushioning of Nike Air Max; customise Air Max Shoes with NIKEiD. Choose from a number of styles, colours and sizes available for men, women and kids. Personalise a classic Nike shoe that has withstood the test of time. Put your own personal style on other Air Max shoes including, Air Max 1, Air Max 90 and more.