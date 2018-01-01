{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>air max","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|shoe technology:air max","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":51,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12452438","12447843","12450445","12473630","12376913","12351862","12487158","12483519","12352220","12450454","12356871","12377339"],"name":"Buy Kids' Nike Air Max Trainers & Shoes Online. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Shoe Technology","facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"14557","facetValueName":"Air Max","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
KIDS' NIKE AIR MAX SHOES
Kids' Air Max shoes offer style and comfort for boys and girls. Choose from a variety of designs and colours to complete your look. Air Sole technology provides cushion and protection from activity at school to the playground. Shop Air Max styles for men and women to find shoes for the whole family.