{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing","pageCount":238,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2848,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12099333","10744878","12099314","11880818","12099623","12099326","11518195","11488167","11533499","12099522","12038277","12294587"],"name":"Clothing. Nike.com NO.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Nike clothing includes styles for every sport, size, age and weather condition. Innovative materials, including sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and weather-defying Storm-FIT fabric, help keep you dry and comfortable, whatever your workout. Explore Nike clothing to find shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, hoodies and more in popular styles for the season.
NIKE CLOTHING
Nike clothing includes styles for every sport, size, age and weather condition. Innovative materials, including sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric and weather-defying Storm-FIT fabric, help keep you dry and comfortable, whatever your workout. Explore Nike clothing to find shirts, shorts, pants, jackets, hoodies and more in popular styles for the season.