YOU GOTTA WORK OUT TO RUN

FASTER, FITTER, STRONGER



ALL RUNNERS NEED TO BE ATHLETES

Guess what? You're not just a runner. You're an athlete. Cross-training is a great way to take advantage of a Recovery Day.

YOU’VE GOT TO DO MORE THAN RUN

TO RUN BETTER

From building a strong core to strengthening your legs for those long strides, cross-training will help you run better.

WE USE NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

NTC workouts to make us stronger, faster and fitter runners. We recommend working out with the NTC App on a Recovery Day or using a workout to complement your run. Click to check out some NTC workouts to get you started.

FROM STAMINA: FRESH HIT

An introduction to high-intensity interval training with moves that challenge every part of the body.



FOR STAMINA: CARDIO HUSTLE WORKOUT

Improve reaction time and build lean muscle with power moves and stability work.

TO STRETCH: RUN READY YOGA WORKOUT

Bend, breathe and find your flow with this six-minute yoga-inspired program to support your running. This can be used before or after your workout.

FOR YOUR CORE: CORE STABILITY WORKOUT

This focuses on your core and strengthens the muscles groups that support the hip joint, helping to build strength for your stride.

FOR YOUR CORE: ABS AND ARMS WORKOUT

This strength-based workout incorporates drills focused on alternating upper and lower body muscle groups while consistently activating the core.