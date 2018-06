SOCIAL SHARING

WHAT IS THE FEED?

-The Feed is the place to follow your friends' activities across Nike+ Run Club and Nike+ Training Club, so you can get motivated and stay inspired for your next workout. Every time you share to the Feed, your Nike+ friends will be able to cheer and comment on your run.

-The Feed is also where you have inside access to all things running. You can find Pro Tips from Nike+ Run Club Coaches, Pacers and Nike elite athletes, plus exclusive content, like featured playlists curated for your next run. You will also gain access to live events and special offers for products and services designed to help you unlock your potential.

HOW DO I SHARE TO SOCIAL NETWORKS LIKE FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM?

-It's never been easier to share your photos, routes or custom posters. We've updated sharing in a big way to help you tell your running story even better than before. We're integrated with native sharing extensions so you can share to any app on your phone, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WeChat, Messages and others.

-Our new Nike+ Run Club app does not automatically share to social networks like the Nike+ Running app used to. That means you'll have full control over what gets shared on your behalf. Remember that all shares must also include an image.

WHAT ARE THE NEW OPTIONS FOR SHARING MY RUN?

-Over the last few years, our runners have shared millions of amazing photos from their runs, and we're excited to offer a whole new suite of stickers you can use to customize your running route, photo or new poster.

-After your run, you can choose to share your running route, along with a photo from your camera roll or a custom poster featuring a background we've designed. This way, you'll always have something epic to share with your friends in the Feed.

-See how high you climbed or how hard your heart was pumping with new data-driven stickers. Tell the story of your run with elevation graphs, a route map, the local weather icon and more—all created using real data from your run.

-In addition to photo sharing, you can also create your own captions, title your runs, and tag your friends and the location of your runs. You can also @mention a friend to call them out for missing out and inspire their next run. Any friend @mentioned or tagged on the run will be notified via their Inbox.

-The new Nike+ Run Club app does not support auto-sharing to social networks. Any post you share must include an image, route or poster.