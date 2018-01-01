{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>roshe","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|collections:roshe","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":1,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12112396","11951222"],"name":"Roshe One sportschoenen en schoenen voor kinderen. Nike.com NL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Collections","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"17692","facetValueName":"Roshe","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Kinderen Roshe Schoenen
NIKE ROSHE KINDERSCHOENEN
De Roshe One kinderschoenen zijn ontworpen voor elke gelegenheid. Je bent altijd klaar voor de dag met deze schoen die stijl, steun en demping verenigt, op school of in je vrije tijd. Ontdek diverse kleuren en patronen voor jongens en meisjes. Ben je op zoek naar Roshe schoenen voor het hele gezin? Shop stijlen voor heren en dames.