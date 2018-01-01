Kinderen Huarache Schoenen

De Huarache kinderschoenen, oorspronkelijk geïnspireerd op waterskischoenen, zijn ook buiten het veld een stijlstatement. Door zijn lichtgewicht steun en demping, nauwsluitende pasvorm en opvallende design is de Nike Huarache de perfecte schoen om elke dag te dragen. Bekijk Huarache schoenen voor kids in diverse stijlen en kleuren of ontdek onze selectie voor heren, dames, jongens en meisjes.

Personaliseer je Huarache kinderschoenen met NIKEiD >>