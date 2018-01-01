{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>golf","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|sport:golf","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":18,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12112396","11972767","12458191","10033443","11805483","11932565","11931296","12245048","12448437","12453898","12323255","10992000"],"name":"Kinderen Golf. Nike.com NL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
GOLFGEAR VOOR KIDS
Begin vroeg en speel vaker. Haal de beste golfkleding en golfgear voor kids in huis — alles van polo's en broeken tot clubs en tassen. Nike golf heeft alles wat jonge atleten nodig hebben om het spel te leren, en ervan te leren houden.
Kun je niet kiezen? Een cadeaubon is altijd een passend cadeau >>