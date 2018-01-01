{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>kids>basketball","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|search collection:kids|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":9,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11549455","12266454","12130970","12236411","11951688","11400711","11400803","12247399","11973551"],"name":"Basketbalschoenen voor kids. Nike.com NL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
BASKETBALSCHOENEN EN - SNEAKERS VOOR KIDS
Nike basketbalschoenen voor kids zijn speciaal ontworpen om schokbescherming en lichtgewicht ondersteuning te bieden. De Flywire demping zorgt voor dynamische veelzijdigheid en snelheid zodat je alle hoeken van het veld kunt domineren. Ontdek onze stabiele en duurzame schoenen voor comfort en demping. Shop basketbalschoenen voor dames en heren.