RUNNING CLOTHING

147 Items

Sort By

Clear


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

50 €
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Distance

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

40 €
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

35 €
3 Colours


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

30 €
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

40 €
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Essential

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Woven Running Trousers

60 €
1 Colour
GO IN STYLE
Nike Running Division: apparel for life at speed.
Shop Now

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

35 €
6 Colours

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

45 €
5 Colours

Nike Element (London 2018)

Men's Half-Zip Running Top

55 €
1 Colour

Nike Miler (London 2018)

Men's Running Tank

25 €
1 Colour

Nike Miler

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

30 €
2 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

40 €
1 Colour

MEN'S RUNNING CLOTHES

If you are looking to gear up for a marathon or distance run check out our marathon gear for men. Nike has a wide selection of men's running clothes including tops, shorts, jackets and shoes featuring AeroLoft, AeroSwift and Dri-FIT technology to keep you running in comfort. Browse the entire selection to find men's running shoes developed and worn by top marathon runners. Nike has the gear to help you run your best marathon in style.

 

Shop all men's running styles >>