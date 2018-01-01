{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>back to school","pageCount":11,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|recurring seasonal nv collection:back to school","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetValueId":"30420","facetValueName":"Back to School","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetValueId":"31803","facetValueName":"Back to School","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetValueId":"31803","facetValueName":"Back to School","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":129,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10005843","11644561","12018981","12432921","11257185","10033443","10001250","10871313","12328439","10005856","10950951","12057429"],"name":"Kids' Back to School. Nike.com NL.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetValueId":"30420","facetValueName":"Back to School","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetValueId":"31803","facetValueName":"Back to School","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetName":"Recurring Seasonal NV Collection","facetValueId":"31803","facetValueName":"Back to School","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}