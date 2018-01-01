THE GREAT WALLTO WALL SEARCHWondering where to begin,Marvin and the Instant Martians starttheir search for the Super.Fly 4 atone of The Seven World Wonders.
ROAMING IN RIOWhile the Instant Martiansare busy taking in the sights,Marvin roams the beaches of Riotrying to spot the Super.Fly 4.
PROBING PARISAfter no luck the ground,Marvin and the Instant Martians goto Paris and patrol the air in hopesof finding Blake flying high in the sky.
UNLUCKY IN VEGASWith no signs of the Super.Fly 4, Marvin decidesto roll the dice in Las Vegas. After finding no clues,Marvin becomes frustrated with his crew ofInstant Martians, and threatens them with his ray gun.