(52)

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low

Older Kids' Shoe

RM 414
1 Colour


(3)

LeBron 15

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

RM 527
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom KDX

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

RM 414
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Team Hustle D 8

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

RM 197
1 Colour


(1)

Air Jordan 13 Retro Low

Older Kids' Shoe

RM 405 Sold Out
1 Colour


(6)

LeBron Soldier XI

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

RM 367
1 Colour


(1)

Kyrie 4 Mamba

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

RM 329
1 Colour


(1)

Air Jordan XXXII

Older Kids' Basketball Shoe

RM 452
1 Colour

KIDS' BASKETBALL SHOES

Nike kids’ basketball shoes are designed to help protect your feet from impact and give you ultra-lightweight support. They feature Hyperfuse construction, Flywire, Lunarlon cushioning and other innovative technologies for comfort, cushioning, stability and durability. Shop basketball shoes for men and women.

 

