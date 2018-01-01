{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>nike sportswear","pageCount":26,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|gated:brand:nike sportswear","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":302,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12099333","10744878","12099314","11880818","12099623","12099326","11518195","11488167","12294587","12102574","12100087","11969924"],"name":"Sportswear Vêtements. Nike.com MA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
VÊTEMENTS SPORTSWEAR
Soyez aussi élégant au quotidien que sur le terrain avec les vêtements Nike Sportswear. Cette collection offre des articles très variés allant des vestes sans manches aux pantalons de survêtement en passant par les vestes et shorts. Les vêtements sportswear sont conçus à partir d'une technologie haut de gamme, avec notamment les matières Tech Fleece et Dri-FIT. Choisissez parmi de nombreux modèles pour Homme, Femme et Enfant, et complétez votre look avec des chaussures sportswear.