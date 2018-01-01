{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>flywire","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|shoe technology:flywire","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"15218","facetValueName":"Flywire","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":17,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12543284","12569817","12576418","12543856","12379343","12519245","12548595","12379157","12494096","12515790","12519167","12515728"],"name":"Personnaliser Flywire Chaussures. Nike.com MA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Shoe Technology","facetValueId":"15218","facetValueName":"Flywire","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}

Chaussures Homme

Femme Affiner 17 Articles Trier par Nouveautés Note moyenne Prix élevé-bas Prix bas-élevé Effacer Appliquer (17)