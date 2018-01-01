{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>nfl","pageCount":7,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|gated:fan gear:nfl","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"NFL","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11325","facetValueName":"NFL","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":84,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["10282164","10282166","10185882","10010223","10269478","10287534","10010023","10010004","10010100","10010147","10010081","10010191"],"name":"NFL Clothing: Jerseys, Shirts, Jackets and More. Nike.com MA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"NFL","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"11325","facetValueName":"NFL","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
NFL Clothing
84 Items