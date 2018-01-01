Skateboarding Shoes

Nike Zoom Stefan Janoski

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

789 DH
4 Colours

Nike SB Check Premium

Baby & Toddler Shoe

459 DH
1 Colour

Nike SB Check Premium

Younger Kids' Shoe

519 DH
2 Colours

Nike SB Check Canvas

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

659 DH
2 Colours

Nike SB Check Canvas

Baby & Toddler Shoe

459 DH
1 Colour

Nike SB Check Canvas

Younger Kids' Shoe

519 DH
1 Colour
Nike SB Stefan Janoski Max

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

1 179 DH
3 Colours

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Older Kids' Skateboarding Shoe

1 049 DH 838 DH
2 Colours

KIDS' SKATE SHOES

Nike Skateboarding. Respect the past, create the future. Nike SB is a balance of premium style and unmatched innovation. Explore our best kids' skate shoes in Eric Koston, Paul Rodriguez and Stefan Janoski styles. Find Nike kids' skate shoes for both boys and girls.

 

