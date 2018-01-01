NIKE KIDS' SHOES & TRAINERS

247 Items

Sort By

Nike Air VaporMax 2019

Older Kids' Shoe

1 759 DH
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Premium WIP

Older Kids' Shoe

1 219 DH
1 Colour

Nike Force 1 Premium WIP

Younger Kids' Shoe

849 DH
1 Colour

Nike Force 1 Premium WIP

Baby & Toddler Shoe

729 DH
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Style

Older Kids' Shoe

1 029 DH
2 Colours
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike Air Max 97

Older Kids' Shoe

1 699 DH
4 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Style

Baby/Toddler Shoe

599 DH
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1-1

Older Kids' Shoe

969 DH
3 Colours

Nike Air Max Axis

Older Kids' Shoe

1 029 DH
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 97 PE

Older Kids' Shoe

1 759 DH
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 97 SE

Older Kids' Shoe

1 699 DH
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 95 SE

Older Kids' Shoe

1 399 DH
1 Colour

KIDS' SHOES

On the field or off, you'll find the pair of Nike kids' shoes that's perfect for you. We offer a number of styles for football, running, basketball and more. Boots are great for colder weather, while sandals help you stay relaxed on a sunny day. Find Nike kids' shoes for both boys and girls or browse all Nike kids' clothing and shoes.

 

Customise kids’ shoes with NIKEiD >>