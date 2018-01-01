Kids' Sandals & Flip Flops

16 Items

Sort By

Nike Kawa SE

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

335 DH

Nike Kawa SE

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

335 DH


(4)

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Baby & Toddler Sandal

339 DH

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Younger/Older Kids' Sandal

409 DH


(7)

Nike Kawa

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

369 DH


(2)

Nike Kawa

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

369 DH


(7)

Nike Kawa

Younger/Older Kids' Slide

369 DH

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Younger/Older Kids' Sandal

409 DH

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Baby & Toddler Sandal

339 DH


(1)

Nike Sunray Adjust 4

Younger/Older Kids' Sandal

409 DH

Nike Solay

Younger/Older Kids' Flip-Flop

289 DH

Nike Solay

Younger/Older Kids' Flip-Flop

289 DH

KIDS’ SANDALS

Warm weather calls for Nike kids’ sandals. We offer a variety of styles for boys and girls, from slides to flip-flops and more. You’ll find styles in sizes from baby and toddler upwards. Shop our entire selection of kids’ shoes to see all of the boys’ and girls’ footwear options.

 

Shop all kids' styles >>