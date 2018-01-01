{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>huarache","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|collections:huarache","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":3,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12481440","12481314","12481482","12481304","12481328","12481461","12481374","12481426","12481447","12481321","12481489","12481472"],"name":"Personnaliser Huarache Chaussures.. Nike.com LU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
AIR HUARACHE iD
Personnalisez vos chaussures Nike Air Huarache avec NIKEiD. Faites votre choix parmi une multitude de couleurs et de modèles, pour les porter aussi bien sur le terrain qu'en dehors. Apportez une touche personnelle à l'amorti souple et à l'excellent maintien de la Nike Huarache. La Air Huarache iD est disponible en version pour Homme et pour Femme.