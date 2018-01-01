Women's Yoga Clothing

77 Items

Sort By

Clear


(4)

Nike Sculpt Lux

Women's High-Waist Training Tights

90 €
1 Colour

Nike Dry Lux Flow

Women's Training Trousers

70 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tank

35 €
2 Colours

Nike Seamless

Women's High-Waist Studio Tights

110 €
1 Colour

Nike Indy Light

Women's Light-Support Sports Bra

25 €
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

60 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Women's Full-Zip Training Bomber Jacket

100 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool

Women's Training Tights

65 €
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's 7/8 Training Tights

50 €
2 Colours

Nike Power Team

Women's Training Tights

75 €
1 Colour

Nike Pro Deluxe

Women's Training Tights

50 €
2 Colours

Nike Versa

Women's Long-Sleeve Training Top

50 €
4 Colours

YOGA CLOTHES FOR WOMEN

Designed to help your vinyasa flow, Nike women’s yoga clothing is built for ultimate comfort and range of motion for all types of yoga classes and exercises. No matter if you’re a beginner or a devoted yogi, Nike has the women’s yoga essentials you need for your next session. Nike’s selection of women's yoga pants, leggings and tights are constructed for a secure fit while the women's yoga shirts and tank tops are built to move with your flow and give you enhanced range of motion, comfort and coverage. Nail all of the yoga moves and poses you’ve been practicing with Nike yoga apparel and clothing. Attend your next yoga class in style by shopping yoga bras, women’s yoga accessories or browsing the entire Nike yoga clothing collection.

 

Shop the entire women's yoga collection >>