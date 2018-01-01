Kids' Football

461 Items

Sort By

Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 360 Elite FG Just Do It

Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot

175 €
1 Colour

Nike Jr. Superfly VI Academy Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

70 €
2 Colours

Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor XII Academy Just Do It MG

Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot

55 €
2 Colours

Nike Jr. MercurialX Superfly VI Academy Just Do It

Younger/Older Kids' Indoor/Court Football Shoe

70 €
2 Colours

2018 FFF Vapor Match Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

120 €
1 Colour

2018 FFF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

70 €
1 Colour

2018 England Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

70 €
1 Colour

2018 England Vapor Match Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

120 €
1 Colour

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

70 €
1 Colour

2018 Brazil CBF Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

70 €
1 Colour

2018 Portugal Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

70 €
1 Colour


(1)

2018 Portugal Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

70 €
1 Colour

KIDS’ FOOTBALL GEAR

Outfit your young athlete with everything he or she needs to be effective on the pitch with the latest kids’ football gear, including shoes, clothing and accessories. Find the widest selection of kids’ football gear in a variety of styles and colorways and build the perfect outfits for training sessions, games and everything in between. Choose the items that suit your young athlete’s style and personality, including professional team kits for when it’s time to cheer on the hometown squad. Shop all football products for men, women, boys and girls and be sure to check out Nike football boots for the best selection of pitch-ready footwear.

 

Customise a pair of football boots with NIKEiD >>

 