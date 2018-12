WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN APPLE WATCH NIKE+ WITH JUST GPS AND APPLE WATCH NIKE+ GPS + CELLULAR?

GPS

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) lets you send and receive text messages, answer phone calls, and receive notifications when it's connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The built-in GPS works independently of your iPhone for distance, pace and route mapping in workouts.



GPS + Cellular

Connecting Apple Watch to a cellular network requires the same carrier as your iPhone, and Apple is adding carriers all the time. If your current carrier does not support Apple Watch, cellular functionality won't work until support is provided.



What about Cellular Carrier Support?

Participating carriers are subject to change. Please check with your carrier for the most current information.