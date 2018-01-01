{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>customise with nikeid>huarache","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"shoes:|custom:customise with nikeid|collections:huarache","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":3,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12481426","12481374","12481482","12481461","12481314","12481321","12481304","12481447","12481440","12481328","12481496","12481489"],"name":"PERSONALISIERBAR Huarache Schuhe.. Nike.com LU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"31443","facetValueName":"Huarache","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
AIR HUARACHE iD
Erstelle deine persönlichen Nike Air Huarache Schuhe mit NIKEiD. Du hast die Wahl zwischen mehreren Styles und Farben für das Spielfeld und die Freizeit. Verleihe der weichen Dämpfung und dem hervorragenden Halt des Nike Huarache deine Note. Air Huarache iD gibt es sowohl für Herren als auch Damen.