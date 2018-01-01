Kinder Golf

Nike Roshe Jr.

Golfschuh für jüngere/ältere Kinder

65 €
2 Farben

Nike Precision Jr.

Kinder-Golfschuh

75 €
1 Farbe

Nike Vapor Pro Jr.

Golfschuh für jüngere/ältere Kinder

70 €
2 Farben

Nike Metal Swoosh

Verstellbare Kappe für ältere Kinder

12 €
3 Farben
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

Nike

Verstellbare Golf-Cap für Kinder

18 €
2 Farben

Nike Zonal Cooling

Golf-Polo für ältere Kinder (Jungen)

45 €
1 Farbe

Nike Flex

Golfhose für ältere Kinder (Jungen)

55 €
2 Farben

Nike Dri-FIT Victory

Golf-Poloshirt für ältere Kinder (Jungen)

30 €
2 Farben

Nike Dri-FIT Therma

Golfoberteil mit Halbreißverschluss für ältere Kinder (Jungen)

55 €
1 Farbe

Nike Dri-FIT

Gestreiftes Golf-Polo für ältere Kinder (Jungen)

40 €
2 Farben

Nike Seamless

Sport-BH für ältere Kinder (Mädchen)

25 €
3 Farben
★★★★★
★★★★★
(4)

Nike Classic

Sport-BH für ältere Kinder (Mädchen)

25 €
2 Farben

GOLFPRODUKTE FÜR KINDER

Fang früh an und spiele oft. Hol dir die beste Golfbekleidung für Kinder und die passende Ausrüstung – von Poloshirts und Hosen bis hin zu Schlägern und Taschen. Bei Nike Golf findest du alles, was junge Athleten brauchen, um das Spiel kennen- und lieben zu lernen.

 

