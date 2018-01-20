LAUFBEKLEIDUNG

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing>running","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing|sport:running","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":147,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"1bfa90a6-546f-41ac-8667-b771ac09c46d","title":"LAUFEN MIT STYLE","subtitle":"Nike Running Division: Bekleidung für ein temporeiches Leben.","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/b2jnwwuet5wlh0s1pdk4/0119_emea_iwc_running_division.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"link","actionText":"Jetzt kaufen","destinationId":"https://store.nike.com/gb/en_gb/pw/nike-run-division-collection/pjmZy5x?intpromo=IWC:20180120:RUN:SHOPCOLLECTION","colorTheme":"light","layout":null,"position":7,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12263623","12242776","12113706","11533499","12108591","11534901","11963243","11939767","12291243","12291245","12108700","12291242"],"name":"Laufbekleidung für Herren. Nike.com LU.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11627","facetValueName":"Running","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
LAUFBEKLEIDUNG
147 Produkte
LAUFEN MIT STYLE
Nike Running Division: Bekleidung für ein temporeiches Leben.
Jetzt kaufen
LAUFBEKLEIDUNG FÜR HERREN
Wenn du dich auf einen Marathon oder ein Langstreckenrennen vorbereitest, sieh dir unsere Marathonausrüstung für Herren an. Unsere Auswahl an Tops, Shorts, Jacken und Schuhen mit AeroLoft-, AeroSwift- und Dri-FIT-Technologie sorgt für optimalen Tragekomfort. Und mit Schuhen, die von Topläufern entwickelten und getragenen wurden, hast du alles, was du brauchst, um dein bestes Rennen zu laufen.