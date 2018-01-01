{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>women>clothing>golf","pageCount":3,"searchList2":"gated:gender:women|search collection:clothing|sport:golf","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":29,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11920846","11997265","11920928","11926073","11921539","11920962","11923287","11923672","11920947","11920930","11920899","11920864"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ レディース ゴルフ ウェア. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10001","facetValueName":"Women","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"13582","facetValueName":"Golf","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
レディース ゴルフ ウェア
29 商品