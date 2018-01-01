{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>men>clothing","pageCount":54,"searchList2":"gated:gender:men|search collection:clothing","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":648,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11084435","11008343","12291240","12291241","12129561","12129548","12129571","12100723","12108785","11533741","12108451","12109316"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ ｜メンズ｜アウター・シャツ・ショーツ他. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10000","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2100","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Gender","facetName":"Gender","facetValueId":"10002","facetValueName":"Men","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}
ナイキ メンズ ウェア、パフォーマンス、自由、動き、そして究極の快適さのためにデザインされています。競技がヒートアップした時もさらりと快適でいられるために、汗を吸収するDri-FIT素材のウェアをお試しください。また、試合の日にはユニフォームの下に、ナイキプロのコンプレッションウェアを。寒い天候下でのワークアウトには、薄手で軽量のナイキ Thermal-FITマイクロファイバーフリースが、寒さと風から体を守ります。このほかメンズウェアでは、ショーツやTシャツなどのクラブチームウェアもご用意しています。