KIDS COLLECTION

ボーイズ ウェア

ナイキ F.C.

ジュニア (ボーイズ) Tシャツ

￥3,240
1 カラー

2018 ブラジル CBF スタジアム ホーム

ジュニア サッカージャージー

￥9,720
1 カラー

2018 イングランド スタジアム アウェイ

ジュニア サッカージャージー

￥9,720
1 カラー

2018 ポルトガル スタジアム ホーム

ジュニア サッカージャージー

￥9,720
1 カラー

ナイキ Dri-FIT

ジュニア (ボーイズ) Tシャツ

￥2,160
3 カラー

ナイキ スポーツウェア

ジュニア (ボーイズ) ショートパンツ

￥3,024
2 カラー

ナイキ Dri-FIT

ジュニア (ボーイズ) プリンテッド ショートパンツ

￥3,780
2 カラー

ナイキ スポーツウェア テック フリース

ジュニア (ボーイズ) ショートパンツ

￥6,480
2 カラー

ブラジル CBF クレスト

ジュニア (ボーイズ) Tシャツ

￥2,700
1 カラー

イングランド アンセム

ジュニア サッカージャケット

￥11,340
1 カラー

ナイキ Dri-FIT アカデミー CR7

ジュニア (ボーイズ) サッカーショートパンツ

￥3,780
1 カラー

2018/19 FC バルセロナ スタジアム ホーム

ジュニア サッカージャージー

￥9,720
1 カラー

ボーイズウェア

Nikeのボーイズウェアで、次のシーズンのウェアや普段着を見つけよう。ボーイズシャツショートパンツパンツなど、さまざまなスタイルが揃っています。Nikeの高性能スタイルの多くに採用されているDri-FITテクノロジーが、汗を逃がしてさらりと快適な状態をキープします。厳選されたキッズシューズから最適なフットウェアを見つけよう。または、すべてのNikeキッズウェアをチェック。

 

