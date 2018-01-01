{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>basketball","pageCount":12,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:basketball","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":143,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11813903","11818000","11940553","11940539","12103422","11919077","12102062","12102209","12105566","12105567","12105564","12105438"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ バスケットボール ウェア(バスケウェア). Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11341","facetValueName":"Basketball","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
バスケットボールウェア
Nikeのバスケットボールウェアを着こなして、コートで存在感をアピールしよう。Dri-FITテクノロジーなどの画期的な機能が肌の表面から汗を逃がし、コートの中でも外でも、さらりと快適な状態が持続します。メンズ、ウィメンズ、ボーイズ、ガールズ用のバスケットボールウェアをチェックして、ショートパンツやシャツなど、さまざまなアイテムをチョイス。仕上げに、Nikeのバスケットボールシューズを選んでスタイルを完成させよう。