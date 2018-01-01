{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>nikelab","pageCount":5,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|brand:nikelab","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":53,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12387284","12132979","12132984","12132908","12132849","12132909","12132904","11973091","11985385","12132852","12132857","12132854"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ ラボ ウェア. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31668","facetValueName":"NikeLab","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}