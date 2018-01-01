{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>tennis","pageCount":4,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|sport:tennis","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":48,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12101213","12099366","12101206","12137662","12119251","12119390","12171429","11582573","12162125","12172509","11812144","12093033"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ テニス ウェア. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Sport","facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"11340","facetValueName":"Tennis","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
Nike.comのテニス用ウェア＆アパレルで、毎日いつでもテニスを楽しもう。Nikeのテニス用アパレルは、最高の動きやすさを追求したデザイン。プレー中でも普段着でも、快適な着用感が持続します。ガールズ、ボーイズ、メンズ、ウィメンズを各種ご用意。スカート＆ドレス、ショートパンツ、シャツなど、さまざまなアイテムを豊富に取り揃えています。仕上げにNikeのテニスシューズ＆ギアを選んで、自分らしいスタイルを完成させよう。
テニスウェア＆アパレル
Nike.comのテニス用ウェア＆アパレルで、毎日いつでもテニスを楽しもう。Nikeのテニス用アパレルは、最高の動きやすさを追求したデザイン。プレー中でも普段着でも、快適な着用感が持続します。ガールズ、ボーイズ、メンズ、ウィメンズを各種ご用意。スカート＆ドレス、ショートパンツ、シャツなど、さまざまなアイテムを豊富に取り揃えています。仕上げにNikeのテニスシューズ＆ギアを選んで、自分らしいスタイルを完成させよう。