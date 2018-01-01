{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>clothing>nike sportswear","pageCount":13,"searchList2":"search collection:clothing|brand:nike sportswear","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":148,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12129558","12129568","12129551","12100820","12291240","12302771","11920802","12105554","12284051","12182538","12101591","12039812"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ スポーツウェア ウェア. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2101","facetValueName":"Clothing","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31671","facetValueName":"Nike Sportswear","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
【関連商品】
【性別毎のページ】
SPORTSWEARウェア
Nike Sportswearのウェアで、コートの中でも外でもカッコよく。このコレクションの特徴は、ベストやジャケットからスウェットパンツやショートパンツまで揃った豊富なアイテム。SportswearのウェアにはTech FleeceやDri-FITなどの最新テクノロジーが採用されています。メンズ、レディース、キッズが揃う充実のラインアップをNSWのスニーカーなどと組み合わせれば、スタイルの完成度も一段とアップします。
【関連商品】
エアマックス(Air Max)、エアフォースワン(Air Force 1)、コルテッツ(Cortez)、ローシワン(Roshe One)、
ローシツー(Roshe Two)、ハラチ(Huarache)、プレスト(Presto)、ソックダート(Sock Dart)
【性別毎のページ】
すべてのスニーカー、メンズ、レディース、キッズ、ボーイズ、ガールズ