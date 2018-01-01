{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>kids>jordan","pageCount":2,"searchList2":"search collection:kids|brand:jordan","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":13,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[{"inWallContentCard":true,"rawPrice":null,"localPrice":null,"overriddenLocalPrice":null,"employeePrice":null,"overriddenEmployeePrice":null,"cqPath":"1c01d65e-2598-406f-ae47-1c754e9d8f06","title":"","subtitle":"","portraitUrl":"https://c.static-nike.com/a/images/w_220,c_limit/dpr_auto/g2eghaijyu8itnredzaz/image.jpg","altText":"","actionType":"card_link","actionText":null,"destinationId":"https://smart.link/5bf522b0d12b6?site_id=NIKECOM_IWC","colorTheme":"dark","layout":null,"position":4,"height":1,"width":1,"glitchText":null}],"productIds":["12701331","12337179","12337196","12336415","12336391","12390361","12336388","12336387","12444884","12518077","12114085","12129166"],"name":"【NIKE公式】ナイキ キッズ ジョーダン. Nike.com【公式通販】","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Brand","facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Brand","facetValueId":"31670","facetValueName":"Jordan","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
JORDAN FOR KIDS
Jordan for Kidsコレクションの最新のシューズ、アパレル、アクセサリーで、キッズアスリートを応援しよう。偉大なアスリートを表現したアイコニックで現代的なスタイルをチェック。豊富なスタイルとカラーから、キッズアスリートの個性にぴったりのアイテムを見つけよう。キッズ用のジョーダンをトップスやTシャツと組み合わせれば、一日中活躍するスタイルが完成します。メンズ、ウィメンズ、ボーイズ、ガールズ用のジョーダン、そしてJumpmanの商品を幅広く取り揃えたコレクションの全アイテムもご覧ください。