nike-app-jp-41x41_2.png

ジブン仕様のNIKE、始まる。

アプリをダウンロード

キッズ ジョーダン

13 商品

並べ替え

Nikeギフトカード

Nikeギフトカード

￥0
18 カラー

その他のカラー

★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

エア ジョーダン 1 MID ALT

キッズシューズ

￥7,560
3 カラー

エア ジョーダン 1 MID

ベビーシューズ

￥6,480
2 カラー
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

エア ジョーダン 1 MID

ジュニアシューズ

￥11,340
2 カラー
★★★★★
★★★★★
(3)

エア ジョーダン レトロ 10

ジュニアシューズ (ジュニア / ウィメンズサイズ)

￥16,200
1 カラー
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

エア ジョーダン 5 レトロ

ジュニアシューズ (ジュニア / ウィメンズサイズ)

￥17,280
1 カラー
★★★★★
★★★★★
(177)

エア ジョーダン レトロ 12

ジュニアシューズ (ジュニア / ウィメンズサイズ)

￥16,200
1 カラー

エア ジョーダン 12 レトロ

リトルキッズシューズ

￥8,640
1 カラー

エア ジョーダン レトロ 8

ジュニアシューズ (ジュニア / ウィメンズサイズ)

￥17,280
1 カラー

エア ジョーダン 12 レトロ プレミアム

ジュニアシューズ (ジュニア / ウィメンズサイズ)

￥17,280
1 カラー
★★★★★
★★★★★
(1)

エア ジョーダン 1 LOW

キッズシューズ

￥10,260
2 カラー

エア ジョーダン 14 レトロ

ジュニアシューズ

￥16,200 ￥9,720
1 カラー

JORDAN FOR KIDS

Jordan for Kidsコレクションの最新のシューズ、アパレル、アクセサリーで、キッズアスリートを応援しよう。偉大なアスリートを表現したアイコニックで現代的なスタイルをチェック。豊富なスタイルとカラーから、キッズアスリートの個性にぴったりのアイテムを見つけよう。キッズ用のジョーダンをトップスやTシャツと組み合わせれば、一日中活躍するスタイルが完成します。メンズウィメンズボーイズガールズ用のジョーダン、そしてJumpmanの商品を幅広く取り揃えたコレクションの全アイテムもご覧ください。

 

迷ったら、ギフトカードで決まり>>